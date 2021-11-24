Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:ENTFU) Quiet Period To Expire on November 29th

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ENTFU) quiet period will end on Monday, November 29th. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition had issued 26,100,000 shares in its public offering on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

ENTFU stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

