Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after ATB Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$12.25 to C$14.00. The stock traded as high as C$13.48 and last traded at C$13.48, with a volume of 1173873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.43.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ERF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.05.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,202.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,852 shares in the company, valued at C$3,610,368.01. Also, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie purchased 4,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,468 shares in the company, valued at C$616,035.96.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.95. The firm has a market cap of C$3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$452.27 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.6232309 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.04%.

Enerplus Company Profile (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

