Ellipsis Price Reaches $0.47 (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One Ellipsis coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ellipsis has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Ellipsis has a total market cap of $228.29 million and approximately $23.26 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00046639 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00248195 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,664,455.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00045163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00087264 BTC.

Ellipsis Profile

EPS is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 552,207,827 coins and its circulating supply is 482,448,792 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

