Elitium (EUM) Price Hits $3.26 on Exchanges

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Elitium has a market capitalization of $91.08 million and approximately $299,617.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elitium has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.26 or 0.00005714 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elitium alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00044693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.34 or 0.00245618 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00087474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

EUM is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.