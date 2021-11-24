Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Given New GBX 1,100 Price Target at Barclays

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 995 ($13.00) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,383 ($18.07) to GBX 1,477 ($19.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,363.14 ($17.81).

ECM stock opened at GBX 1,221 ($15.95) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,135.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,069.94. The stock has a market cap of £5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17. Electrocomponents has a 1-year low of GBX 777.50 ($10.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

