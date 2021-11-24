Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48, Fidelity Earnings reports. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.
ESLT opened at $152.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $116.60 and a 1-year high of $162.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
About Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.
