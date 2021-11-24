Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives $117.84 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.84.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $2.21 on Tuesday, reaching $112.63. 2,383,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,877. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.47 and a 200-day moving average of $109.64. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The company has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $1,177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,351 shares of company stock valued at $16,970,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Amundi acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $494,011,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after buying an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,881,000 after buying an additional 1,691,011 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after buying an additional 1,287,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $101,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
