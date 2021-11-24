Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives $117.84 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.84.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $2.21 on Tuesday, reaching $112.63. 2,383,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,877. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.47 and a 200-day moving average of $109.64. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The company has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $1,177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,351 shares of company stock valued at $16,970,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Amundi acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $494,011,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after buying an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,881,000 after buying an additional 1,691,011 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after buying an additional 1,287,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $101,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

