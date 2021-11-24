Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Major Shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp Sells 5,224,966 Shares

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $47,651,689.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ecovyst stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Ecovyst Inc has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.