easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $900.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESYJY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. easyJet has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5097 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

