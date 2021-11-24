EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.04 Million

Brokerages forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will announce sales of $106.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $107.40 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $92.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year sales of $415.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $407.80 million to $443.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $455.04 million, with estimates ranging from $442.30 million to $486.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.20.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,599 shares of company stock worth $1,096,174 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $76,058,000. FMR LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 237,405.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 265,894 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,991,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 26.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,778,000 after purchasing an additional 161,872 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,992,000 after purchasing an additional 104,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock opened at $208.02 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $130.93 and a 1-year high of $208.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

