Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,015 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Eargo worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eargo by 232.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eargo by 90.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,833,000 after buying an additional 784,948 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eargo by 183.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after buying an additional 607,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eargo by 87.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,553,000 after buying an additional 252,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the second quarter valued at $6,822,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair cut Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ EAR opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. Eargo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $218.30 million and a PE ratio of -4.45.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Eargo Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

