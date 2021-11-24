Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 120.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Eargo worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eargo by 232.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,355,000 after buying an additional 2,249,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eargo by 90.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,833,000 after buying an additional 784,948 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eargo by 183.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,457,000 after buying an additional 607,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eargo by 3,108.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after buying an additional 267,396 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eargo by 87.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,553,000 after buying an additional 252,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Eargo alerts:

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair cut Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

EAR opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.30 million and a PE ratio of -4.45. Eargo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.