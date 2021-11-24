Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will report earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25. Eagle Materials posted earnings of $1.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.18 to $11.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXP. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.64.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $495,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,246 shares of company stock worth $9,763,030 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.72. 4,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,442. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $90.85 and a twelve month high of $165.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

