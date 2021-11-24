Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will report earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25. Eagle Materials posted earnings of $1.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.18 to $11.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXP. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.64.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $495,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,246 shares of company stock worth $9,763,030 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.72. 4,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,442. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $90.85 and a twelve month high of $165.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.