Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE DY opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average of $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.30. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $101.16.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dycom Industries stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dycom Industries Company Profile
Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.
See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation
Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.