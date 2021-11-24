Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average of $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.30. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $101.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dycom Industries stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DY has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

