DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00035107 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00025219 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005906 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

