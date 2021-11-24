DT Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in American Tower by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $262.00 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.28 and a 200 day moving average of $274.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.27%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Argus raised their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.71.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

