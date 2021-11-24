DT Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $291.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.30 billion, a PE ratio of 117.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.04.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.59.
In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total transaction of $1,633,566.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 737,826 shares of company stock worth $205,921,946. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
