DT Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $291.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.30 billion, a PE ratio of 117.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.04.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.59.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total transaction of $1,633,566.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 737,826 shares of company stock worth $205,921,946. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

