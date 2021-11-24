DT Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Lincoln National by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Lincoln National by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,695,000 after acquiring an additional 83,552 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.36.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

