Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Draper Esprit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37.

Molten Ventures Plc engages in the creation, funding, and development of technology businesses. Its activities include primary direct investments, angel co-investments, and secondary investments. The company was founded by Simon Christopher Cook and Stuart Malcolm Chapman in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

