Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) PT Set at €88.70 by Warburg Research

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been assigned a €88.70 ($100.80) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €84.44 ($95.95).

Shares of ETR:DRW3 opened at €67.50 ($76.70) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $685.80 million and a P/E ratio of 5.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €69.88 and its 200-day moving average is €73.64. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.70 ($68.98) and a 52-week high of €82.70 ($93.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

