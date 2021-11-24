Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) & Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Head to Head Survey

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perion Network and Doximity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network $328.06 million 2.68 $10.23 million $0.86 29.26 Doximity $206.90 million 51.75 $50.21 million N/A N/A

Doximity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perion Network.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.0% of Perion Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Perion Network and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network 6.84% 12.37% 7.45% Doximity N/A 20.56% 15.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Perion Network and Doximity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network 0 1 4 0 2.80 Doximity 0 3 7 0 2.70

Perion Network presently has a consensus target price of $29.17, suggesting a potential upside of 15.92%. Doximity has a consensus target price of $74.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.18%. Given Doximity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Doximity is more favorable than Perion Network.

Summary

Doximity beats Perion Network on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. It offers the following business solutions: Undertone, which connects brands to consumers using engaging creatives; Code Fuel, which enables developers to optimize search traffic and generate incremental revenue; MakeMeReach, an automated social management platform that help ad performance across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat; and Smilebox, a desktop and mobile applications. The company was founded by Ofer Adler and Yaron Adler in November 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

