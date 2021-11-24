Douglas L. Braunstein Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Stock

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Director Douglas L. Braunstein bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $2,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Italk stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.17. 2,703,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,369. Italk Inc has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Italk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Italk during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

