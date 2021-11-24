Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.04 Million

Analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to announce $233.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $227.20 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $215.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $902.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $919.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $967.32 million, with estimates ranging from $950.60 million to $993.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 320.01%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 15.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

