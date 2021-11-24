DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Trading Down 9.9% on Insider Selling

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) shares were down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $189.36 and last traded at $193.94. Approximately 366,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,152,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.25.

Specifically, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total value of $2,028,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.44, for a total transaction of $4,528,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,577,621 shares of company stock worth $2,148,547,197 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.85 and its 200 day moving average is $185.02.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,130,000 after purchasing an additional 207,779 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 297,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after purchasing an additional 114,846 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

