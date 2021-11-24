Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 15.17%.

DLPN stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 23,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 4,106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 16.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production segments. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment comprises of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

