Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 15.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLPN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 4,106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production segments. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment comprises of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

