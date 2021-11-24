Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.25% from the stock’s previous close.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $144.71 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.72.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

