DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Up 6.5%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) shares traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.92 and last traded at $32.92. 17,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,614,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.52.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in DLocal in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DLocal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DLocal by 1,092.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

