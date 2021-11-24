Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DSEY. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ DSEY traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.73. 1,529,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,215. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. Diversey has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversey by 139.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Diversey by 15.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at $156,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

