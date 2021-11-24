Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Up to $38.12

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.12, but opened at $40.00. Discovery shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 24 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the quarter. Discovery comprises 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

