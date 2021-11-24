Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Up to $38.12

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.12, but opened at $40.00. Discovery shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 24 shares.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.