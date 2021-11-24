Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Fort Henry Capital LLC

Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 41,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 153,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.48. 372,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,200. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $30.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.