DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.600-$14.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.12 billion-$12.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.84 billion.DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY22 guidance to $14.60-$14.80 EPS.

DKS traded down $7.48 on Wednesday, reaching $127.07. The stock had a trading volume of 56,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,301. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.99. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.55.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $311,649.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

