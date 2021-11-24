Diamond (DMD) Price Tops $3.35 on Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $3.35 or 0.00005940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $12.21 million and approximately $29,952.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Diamond has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001654 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00052048 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,645,675 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.