DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $269.23

Shares of DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 269.23 ($3.52) and traded as high as GBX 271.50 ($3.55). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 262.50 ($3.43), with a volume of 169,750 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 269.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 273.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60. The firm has a market cap of £670.51 million and a PE ratio of 7.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 2.76%.

DFS Furniture Company Profile (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

