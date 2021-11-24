DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sadie Stern Sells 856 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sadie Stern sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.65, for a total transaction of $546,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $28.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $590.00. 1,004,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,168. The firm has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.81 and a beta of 0.73. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.01 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DexCom by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

