Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $400.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZS. KGI Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.04.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $336.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.15 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total value of $7,628,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.40, for a total value of $692,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 369,329 shares of company stock worth $101,332,281. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

