Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $821.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.34. Despegar.com has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 245.20% and a negative net margin of 47.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Despegar.com will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 48.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Despegar.com (DESP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.