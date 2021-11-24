Desjardins Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) – Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. Desjardins also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th.

