DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Given New $48.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DMTK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of DMTK opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $607.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81. DermTech has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DermTech will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $68,724.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,417,412.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $154,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,004 shares of company stock valued at $470,580. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 160.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the second quarter worth $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in DermTech in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

