Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DEN. KeyCorp increased their target price on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.54.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $83.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 3.67. Denbury has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.08.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $7,993,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $1,494,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $2,715,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

