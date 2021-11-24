Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

