Deltec Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $224.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $118.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.23.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

