Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $7.04 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 169.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the period. General Motors comprises 1.1% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 569.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,396,763 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. General Motors has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

