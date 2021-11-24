Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $16.37 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.5% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 37.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,658 shares of company stock valued at $67,541,787. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $329.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.08. The company has a market cap of $323.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.38 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

