Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires 28,000 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 280.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 1.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AGCO by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of AGCO by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $121.31 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.03 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.68 and its 200-day moving average is $130.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

In related news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

