Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $57.60 and last traded at $57.29, with a volume of 284054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.67.

The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.18.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

