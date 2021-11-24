David Francis Sells 6,188 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, David Francis sold 5,788 shares of Maximus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $481,561.60.

NYSE MMS opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.78. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.65 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Maximus by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Maximus by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Maximus by 6.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Maximus by 5.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Maximus by 6.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

