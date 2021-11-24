David Bower Acquires 16 Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider David Bower acquired 16 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, for a total transaction of £148.16 ($193.57).
LON:HSV opened at GBX 917 ($11.98) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 876.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 933.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 82.61. HomeServe plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,218 ($15.91).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.16%.
HomeServe Company Profile
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.
