David Bower Acquires 16 Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider David Bower acquired 16 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, for a total transaction of £148.16 ($193.57).

LON:HSV opened at GBX 917 ($11.98) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 876.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 933.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 82.61. HomeServe plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,218 ($15.91).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSV shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised shares of HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,285.22 ($16.79).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

