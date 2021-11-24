David B. Blundin Purchases 23,000 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $335,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $421.87 million, a PE ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVER. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 26.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 332,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 3.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,252,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 38.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 311,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 877,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.