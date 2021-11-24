Datum Trading 37.3% Lower Over Last Week (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. In the last week, Datum has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar. One Datum coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a market cap of $504,243.62 and approximately $72,183.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00044600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.51 or 0.00245699 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00087608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

